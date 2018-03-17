Leonard Sumer live on Up To Speed
Air Date: Mar 16, 2018 8:16 PM ET
Manitoba musician Leonard Sumner performing live on CBC Radio's Up To Speed on March 16, 2018.
Top News Headlines
- Saskatchewan would support Alberta's decision to turn off oil taps
- 'If you have our child, bring him back to us': Search continues for missing Montreal boy
- Voicemail reporting Miami bridge crack emerges as bodies being recovered after its collapse
- Cape Town residents wondering when 'Day Zero' will come for their water supply
- Trump's goal of 'energy dominance' could change the global balance of power
Don't Miss
-
Saskatchewan would support Alberta's decision to turn off oil taps
-
Video
'If you have our child, bring him back to us': Search continues for missing Montreal boy
-
New
Voicemail reporting Miami bridge crack emerges as bodies being recovered after its collapse
-
Nobody knows what's next for Cape Town's water supply — so some are preparing for the worst
-
Analysis
Trump's goal of 'energy dominance' could change the global balance of power
-
Hollywood director Terry Gilliam under fire for comparing #MeToo to 'mob rule'
-
'Mr. Putin will be president without my vote': The role of apathy in the Russian election
-
MARKETPLACE
How to avoid spending money on unnecessary oil changes
-
Doubling tarmac time limit among changes denounced by airline passenger rights advocates
-
Former FBI deputy Andrew McCabe fired by attorney general
-
Why Doug Ford may govern more as a moderate than a 'radical conservative'
-
Man who disappeared from Toronto's Gay Village 'led double life,' wife learned
-
Facebook suspends data analytics firm that worked for Trump campaign
-
SECOND OPINION | Chiropractic critics being monitored by Ontario's College of Chiropractors
-
Military officer who is suing DND over 'false and malicious' sex assault claims will be promoted