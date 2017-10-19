Legot'sedeh Sept 29,2017
Air Date: Oct 29, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Top News Headlines
- 'I need to do more': Bill Morneau takes steps to calm ethics controversy
- 'It's disgusting': Alberta woman targeted by revenge porn breaks silence
- 'Not up to the federal government' to challenge Quebec's religious neutrality law: Trudeau
- How Calgary plans to turn its fortunes around with office dog parks and craft beer lounges
- Just For Laughs restructures after Gilbert Rozon accused of sexual assault
Must Watch
Gord Downie remembered as champion of Canadian Indigenous issues, reconciliation
2:21
Gord Downie was mourned by Indigenous leaders across the country, many of whom remembered the singer as a champion of Indigenous issues and reconciliation.
-
Trudeau: 'It hurts'
PM Justin Trudeau reacts to the death of his friend, the lead singer of The Tragically Hip, Gord Downie who passed away overnight.
-
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
Don't Miss
-
'I need to do more': Bill Morneau takes steps to calm ethics controversy
-
'It's disgusting': Alberta woman targeted by revenge porn breaks silence
-
'Not up to the federal government' to challenge Quebec's religious neutrality law: Trudeau
-
Could data be the new oil in Calgary?
-
Updated
Just For Laughs restructures after Gilbert Rozon accused of sexual assault
-
Disabled Chinese space lab likely to crash to Earth in coming months
-
Analysis
Politics: the latest fashion accessory for the super-rich
-
Morneau's latest 'step back' on tax proposals seeks to ease concerns from family farms, fishers
-
Trump gives himself a '10' for Puerto Rico response
-
Shipwrecked man's wallet found years later — by same ship that rescued him
-
Analysis
Gord Downie's muse: 4 topics that influenced his songs
-
Canada's 'super secret spy agency' is releasing a malware-fighting tool to the public
-
Sears managers, execs will still pocket big cash bonuses even though retailer is closing
-
Kelly defends Trump's call to war widow, raps congresswoman
-
'Part of me feels I should have died with my cats': Siksika residents lose homes, animals in fire