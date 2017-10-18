Kingston vigil for Gord Downie LIVE
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 6:30 PM ET
People gather to remember Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie at a vigil in his hometown of Kingston, Ont.
Top News Headlines
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- Gord Downie remembered by fans, Canadians far and wide
- Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
- Researchers say it's time to crack open AI 'black boxes' and look for the biases inside
- Officials confirm that ammonia leak killed 3 at arena in Fernie, B.C.
Must Watch
Gord Downie dies: Tragically Hip singer's music was Canada's "secret"
5:47
Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman, is dead at 53 after a battle with brain cancer. Downie became a Canadian icon, despite the band never finding mainstream success outside the country
-
Trudeau: 'It hurts'
PM Justin Trudeau reacts to the death of his friend, the lead singer of The Tragically Hip, Gord Downie who passed away overnight.
-
Gord Downie 1964 - 2017
Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman who united a diverse array of music lovers with his commanding stage presence and Canadiana-laced lyrics, has died
Don't Miss
-
Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
-
Gord Downie remembered by fans, Canadians far and wide
-
Opinion
Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
-
Researchers say it's time to crack open AI 'black boxes' and look for the biases inside
-
'Tight-knit community' of Fernie, B.C., mourns 3 dead in arena ammonia leak
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
DEREK STOFFEL
Down, but not defeated: What is the future of ISIS after Raqqa?
-
Liberals continue tax change tour, narrow scope of passive-income measure
-
Alleged Amanda Lindhout kidnapper tries to explain inconsistencies, despite taped evidence
-
'We are less as a country': Politicians pay tribute to Gord Downie
-
Updated
Volunteer Alberta crew member killed during Sask. firefighting efforts
-
CBC Investigates
Did the UN ignore warnings of ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in Myanmar?
-
CMHC stress tests show housing agency would withstand 'severe' shocks
-
'I should see your face, and you should see mine,' Quebec premier says of new religious neutrality law
-
Trump told military widow her husband 'knew what he signed up for,' Democrat says