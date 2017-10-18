Kingston vigil for Gord Downie LIVE

Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 6:30 PM ET

Kingston vigil for Gord Downie LIVE0:00

People gather to remember Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie at a vigil in his hometown of Kingston, Ont.

Gord Downie dies: Tragically Hip singer's music was Canada's "secret"

5:47

Gord Downie, the Tragically Hip frontman, is dead at 53 after a battle with brain cancer. Downie became a Canadian icon, despite the band never finding mainstream success outside the country

