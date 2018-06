Live

Kathleen Wynne on her concession LIVE

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is running for re-election this week, but she's already conceded that she will no longer be Ontario's premier. Wynne speaks to Metro Morning about why she made the decision.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is running for re-election this week, but she's already conceded that she will no longer be Ontario's premier. Wynne speaks to Metro Morning about why she made the decision. 0:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories