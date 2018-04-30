Skip to Main Content
Katherena Vermette on "The Pemmican Wars"

Notifications

Audio

Katherena Vermette on "The Pemmican Wars"

Katherena Vermette on her debut graphic novel, the first in the series A Girl Called Echo.
Katherena Vermette on her debut graphic novel, the first in the series A Girl Called Echo. 12:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us