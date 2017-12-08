Karl Subban on "How We Did It: The Subban Plan for Success in Hockey, School and Life

Air Date: Dec 11, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Karl Subban talks about the book he co-authored with Scott Colby, where he shares lessons in parenting, teaching and coaching kids.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Don't Miss