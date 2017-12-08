Karl Subban, Claire Messud
Air Date: Dec 11, 2017 12:00 AM ET
-Karl Subban on How We Did It -Banners on The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman -Jane Farrow on The Book of Lists -Claire Messud on The Burning Girl -Hannah Alper on Momentus -Children's book panel recommendations for holiday reading
