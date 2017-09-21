Justin Trudeau news conference LIVE
Air Date: Sep 21, 2017 2:30 PM ET
PM takes questions after his address to the UN General Assembly.
Top News Headlines
- Mexico quake rescuers race to free girl and other survivors from collapsed buildings
- Hurricane Maria thrashes Dominican Republic, whips toward Turks and Caicos
- Fed Chair Janet Yellen plans to sell off glut of bonds without creating a flood: Don Pittis
- 'They should have put this bus up years ago': New routes aim to make notorious Highway of Tears safer
- Justin Trudeau news conference LIVE
Must Watch
Crews desperately try to rescue trapped kids in collapsed Mexican school
1:05
In communication with 12-year-old girl stuck in a pocket underneath fallen building
Don't Miss
-
Rescuers race to free girl from rubble of Mexico quake
-
Hurricane Maria thrashes Dominican Republic, whips toward Turks and Caicos
-
Analysis
Yellen triggers plan to cut stimulus and avoid disaster: Don Pittis
-
'Safe, reliable and affordable': New bus service aims to make notorious Highway of Tears less dangerous
-
Video
Justin Trudeau news conference LIVE
LIVE
-
Trump orders widened sanctions targeting North Korean trade and cash flow
-
New
Family, friends find 'great relief' after body of Yvon Lacasse found by police
-
Canada is 'work in progress,' Justin Trudeau tells UN General Assembly
-
Updated
Calgary Flames reveal $275M offer, saying they're scrapping pursuit of new arena
-
Shackling and sedating Ontario student 'disgusting and unacceptable,' Opposition leader says
-
DEEP TROUBLE
Uncertain future of the North Atlantic right whale linked to its tiny prey
-
CETA in effect today as Canada-EU trade pact comes into force
-
FEATURE
Residential school runaway remembers harrowing journey that killed his two friends
-
Analysis
Once seen as Ireland's Justin Trudeau, progressive credentials of Leo Varadkar now in doubt
-
'Dramatic expansion' of makeshift camps for Rohingya fleeing Myanmar captured by satellite images