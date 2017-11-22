Justin Trudeau awarded 2017 Symons Medal LIVE
Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 10:30 AM ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Charlottetown to present the annual Symons lecture
Top News Headlines
- Haitians in the U.S. uncertain about their future, as government ends protected status
- Liberals to offer benefit to people waiting for low-income housing
- 'Enough is enough': Flood of complaints from Bell customers, employees about high-pressure sales tactics
- 'Cult-like worshippers' turn Canadian-invented Instant Pot into a phenomenon
- Bosnian Serbian military chief Mladic convicted of genocide
Don't Miss
-
Haitians in the U.S. uncertain about their future, as government ends protected status
-
Liberals to offer benefit to people waiting for low-income housing
-
GO PUBLIC
Bell customers, employees flood CBC with complaints about high-pressure sales
-
'Cult-like worshippers' turn Canadian-invented Instant Pot into a phenomenon
-
Bosnian Serbian military chief Mladic convicted of genocide
-
CBC Investigates
'My life was ripped apart': Two Calgary Muslim men say CSIS wrongfully targeted them
-
Cities grapple with bylaw and regulation changes as they race to make legal pot deadline
-
Updated
Zimbabwe's ousted VP returns, to be sworn in as president on Friday
-
Coming Up
Accused killer Dellen Millard to cross-examine former friend at Laura Babcock murder trial
-
Rachel Notley urges political foes, allies to support Alberta pipeline projects
-
Oil price rises to 2-year high above $58 US on supply slowdown
-
Parents can help minimize children's pain from vaccinations, study says
-
8 found in good condition after U.S. navy plane crashes in Pacific
-
David Cassidy, former Partridge Family teen actor, dead at 67
-
Analysis
Peppa Pig's tale of torture? Why parents can't rely on platforms like YouTube Kids for child-friendly fare