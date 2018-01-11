Julie Chadwick on "The Man Who Carried Cash"
Air Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:00 AM ET
Julie Chadwick on her biography of Saul Holiff, the Canadian who managed Johnny Cash for 13 years and helped make him a star.
