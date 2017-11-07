Joint Venture: What legal pot will mean for Nova Scotia
Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 5:00 PM ET
CBC Nova Scotia has gathered decision-makers and activists whose background in health care, justice, and even growing marijuana will give some insight as to what legalized pot could look like in this province. We'll take your questions at cbcns@cbc.ca starting at 6 p.m.
Top News Headlines
- Quebec's face-covering law heads for constitutional challenge
- Paul Martin's former company one of offshore firm's 'largest clients,' Paradise Papers show
- Young Russians see new mission for Communist Party: rooting out corruption
- 'Just pray and ask for strength': Alberta man to tell MMIWG hearings about murdered sister
- Stephen Willeford recalls confronting Texas shooter outside church
Must Watch
The National for November 06, 2017
47:24
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
In the ruins of Raqqa, the evil is in the details
Within days of ISIS fleeing the Syrian city of Raqqa, Senior Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and cameraman Jean-François Bisson travel to Syria to see what ISIS left behind
-
Saying goodbye to Leonard Cohen
The official goodbye to Leonard Cohen was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, kicking off a night full of musicians from around the world paying tribute to the Canadian music legend.
Don't Miss
-
Quebec's face-covering law heads for constitutional challenge
-
CBC Investigates
Paul Martin's former company one of offshore firm's 'largest clients,' Paradise Papers show
-
New
On centenary of Russian Revolution, young communists see value in old ideology
-
Live
'Just pray and ask for strength': Alberta man to tell MMIWG hearings about murdered sister
-
Video
Stephen Willeford recalls confronting Texas shooter outside church
-
Exclusive
British-Canadian couple fear son being tortured in Syria, plead for Canada's help securing release
-
Live
Patty Hajdu unveils new workplace anti-harassment legislation
-
Live Blog
Laura Babcock murder trial: 8 more witnesses expected as trial enters 3rd week
-
Texas police stop naming killer in aftermath of shootings, hoping to discourage copycats
-
Opinion
Canada's federal ethics law needs an overhaul
-
'He will always be my hero': Police officer shot to death in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
CBC Investigates
CRA not tracking billions in potential taxes lost each year
-
CBC in Texas
'What age are we living in, where you can't even enjoy a Sunday morning worship in safety?'
-
'I'm not a druggie': Nova Scotian travels to U.S. to fill opioid prescription
-
19-year-old to receive youth sentence in murder of Hannah Leflar