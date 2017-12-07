Join the festivities for CBC Feed N.L. Day LIVE

Air Date: Dec 08, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Join the festivities for CBC Feed N.L. Day LIVE0:00

It's a full day of donations and giving, with CBC Feed N.L. Day. If you can't make it down, watch live during the the St. John's Morning Show for our morning of giving!

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 06, 2017

The National for December 06, 2017

47:25

Don't Miss