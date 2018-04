Audio

Joanna Goodman on "The Home for Unwanted Girls"

Joanna Goodman on her novel "The Home for Unwanted Girls," which is partly based on the true story of the Duplessis Orphans, who were falsely certified as mentally ill in the 1950s in Quebec.

Joanna Goodman on her novel "The Home for Unwanted Girls," which is partly based on the true story of the Duplessis Orphans, who were falsely certified as mentally ill in the 1950s in Quebec. 2:58

Popular Now Find more popular stories