Jim Carr responds to Energy East cancellation LIVE
Air Date: Oct 05, 2017 10:00 AM ET
Natural resources minister responds to TransCanada Pipelines’ decision to cancel the Energy East Pipeline project
Top News Headlines
- 'Unfortunate outcome for Canadians:' Politicians react as Energy East pronounced dead
- Las Vegas sheriff says gunman's 'secret life' slowing search for motive
- Necropsy findings on 6 right whales to be released Thursday
- Madagascar experiencing rapid spread of disease known as the Black Death in Middle Ages
- TransCanada kills Energy East, Eastern Mainline pipeline projects
Must Watch
The National for October 04, 2017
47:24
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Manitoba woman wounded in Las Vegas mass shooting reunited with man who rescued her
Teulon's Jan Lambourne was shot in the stomach in the mass shooting. She was carried to safety by Las Vegas bartender Justin Uhart who stayed by her side until she went in for surgery and called her family. On Wednesday, they saw eachother for the first time since the shooting.
-
Police body-worn camera video of Las Vegas massacre
At a press conference Tuesday, Las Vegas Police presented video from Sunday night
Don't Miss
-
Live
Political fallout begins as TransCanada pulls plug on Energy East
-
LAS VEGAS MASSACRE
Las Vegas sheriff says gunman's 'secret life' slowing search for motive
-
Live
Necropsy findings on 6 right whales to be released Thursday
-
The plague is spreading rapidly in Madagascar, which already had highest number of cases worldwide
-
TransCanada won't proceed with Energy East pipeline
-
Live
ISS astronauts take spacewalk to replace Canadarm2 part
-
Manitoban shot in Las Vegas tearfully reunites with man who carried her to safety
-
PHOENIX PAY
Phoenix creators helped build failed pay system's business case
-
Las Vegas shooting victims facing large medical bills
-
Updated
Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Kazuo Ishiguro
-
Analysis
A prankster, a coughing fit and a restless party undermine May's 'last chance' speech and give Boris a boost
-
'Sears is doomed': Why former execs doubt troubled retailer can survive
-
Canada's largest grower 'comfortable' with federal government's pot tax plan
-
Analysis
Justin Trudeau's Liberals are sliding in the polls, but it's complicated
-
U.S. to present dairy demands at next round of NAFTA talks