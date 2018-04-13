2 people in life-threatening condition after collision in Downsview

Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after a collision that saw one person ejected from a vehicle, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

One of the victims was without vital signs, and a man in his 60s is in serious condition, paramedics confirmed to CBC Toronto.

Police were notified of a serious two-vehicle collision at Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive at 3:13 p.m.

One vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and flipped over, police said.

There was no one in the bus shelter at the time.

The intersection near the collision will be closed for "an extensive period," police tweeted.

Jane Street is closed between Beverly Hills Drive and Wilson Avenue.

The Toronto police traffic unit is investigating.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.