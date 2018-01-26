Audio

Jan. 25: Why are New Brunswick students continuing to struggle in assessments?

New Brunswick’s latest assessment scores are continuing to show students are missing the targets set for science, math and reading. There is controversy swirling around why some students didn’t take the test in 2017. On the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel this week are Liberal cabinet minister Roger Melanson, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, Green Party Leader David Coon, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie and People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin.

New Brunswick’s latest assessment scores are continuing to show students are missing the targets set for science, math and reading. There is controversy swirling around why some students didn’t take the test in 2017. On the CBC New Brunswick Political Panel this week are Liberal cabinet minister Roger Melanson, Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, Green Party Leader David Coon, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie and People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin. 56:24

Popular now in news Find more popular stories