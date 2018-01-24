Jan. 24, 2018: The "I Want to Get Rid of the Podcast" Edition.

Air Date: Jan 24, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Dan and Jacques discuss PC MLAs freelancing on policy, the party's money crunch, and the disparity in reason public opinion polling.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

Facing deportation: Abdoul Abdi's story

Facing deportation: Abdoul Abdi's story

6:06

Don't Miss