Skip to Main Content
Jackie Kai Ellis, Casey Plett

Notifications

Audio

Jackie Kai Ellis, Casey Plett

- Jackie Kai Ellis on The Measure of My Powers: A Memoir of Food, Misery and Paris - Kim Thuy answers the Proust Questionnaire - Joe Fiorito on City Poems - Brian Francis on three guides to manners - Dog-Eared: Sheila Heti on The Penguin Dictionary of Symbols - Casey Plett on Little Fish
- Jackie Kai Ellis on The Measure of My Powers: A Memoir of Food, Misery and Paris - Kim Thuy answers the Proust Questionnaire - Joe Fiorito on City Poems - Brian Francis on three guides to manners - Dog-Eared: Sheila Heti on The Penguin Dictionary of Symbols - Casey Plett on Little Fish 53:59
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us