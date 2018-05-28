Audio

Jackie Kai Ellis, Casey Plett

- Jackie Kai Ellis on The Measure of My Powers: A Memoir of Food, Misery and Paris - Kim Thuy answers the Proust Questionnaire - Joe Fiorito on City Poems - Brian Francis on three guides to manners - Dog-Eared: Sheila Heti on The Penguin Dictionary of Symbols - Casey Plett on Little Fish

