Video

'It still doesn’t seem real," says Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Brayden Camrud

Brayden Camrud, one of 13 people who survived the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, spoke to Susan Ormiston about how he's coping after the tragic crash that killed 16 people.

Brayden Camrud, one of 13 people who survived the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, spoke to Susan Ormiston about how he's coping after the tragic crash that killed 16 people. 1:38

Popular Now Find more popular stories