'It feels like a family we created with our fans:' Elise Bauman on Carmilla
Air Date: Mar 12, 2018 2:16 PM ET
The CSAs 2018 Audience Choice Award-winner talks to CBC's Jelena Adzic about how Carmilla's 'Creampuffs' have been part of the journey from the start.
