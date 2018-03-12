'It feels like a family we created with our fans:' Elise Bauman on Carmilla

'It feels like a family we created with our fans:' Elise Bauman on Carmilla1:10

The CSAs 2018 Audience Choice Award-winner talks to CBC's Jelena Adzic about how Carmilla's 'Creampuffs' have been part of the journey from the start.

