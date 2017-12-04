IOC to decide Russia’s Olympic fate for 2018 Games LIVE

Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 1:30 PM ET

Watch Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET as the International Olympic Committee's executive board will decide whether Russia will be allowed to send a team to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.

