Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne on the future of aerospace in Canada LIVE

Air Date: Oct 17, 2017 6:45 PM ET

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains and Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne on the future of aerospace in Canada LIVE0:00

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss