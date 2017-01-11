The Southern Chiefs Organization in Manitoba has a new leader, after Grand Chief Terry Nelson was replaced by newcomer Jerry Daniels in elections held on Wednesday.

Daniels, 34, is a member of the Long Plain First Nation who is known for his role in the Idle No More movement and as an Indigenous youth leader.

"We're not always going to agree but if we can focus on those things that unite us, we'll be able to go a lot further," Daniels said, moments after being elected on the fourth ballot.





MKO Grand Chief @shenorthwilson congratulates newly elected @SCOIncMB Grand Chief Jerry Daniels! (also with Chief Meeches) #North#South pic.twitter.com/RqUWQAM5OV — @MKO_North

The son of Long Plain chief Dennis Meeches, Daniels has an economics degree from the University of Manitoba and also served as president of the Manitoba Indigenous People's Commission for the provincial Liberals.

Nelson is a former chief of the Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation and leader in the American Indian Movement, who had served as SCO grand chief since 2014.

This is Daniels' second run for grand chief, first losing to Nelson in 2014.

Daniels will serve a three-year term for SCO, one of province's largest Indigenous political organizations which represents 32 First Nations. The election was held on the Long Plain First Nation, near Portage La Prairie, Man.