In 2016, my work as a journalist took me to places like Standing Rock, N.D. and Sachigo Lake First Nation, Ont. But the one story that truly stood out for me was done from the comfort of my desk in Winnipeg.

On the morning of May 16, I noticed that NDP member of Parliament Charlie Angus tweeted about the 30th anniversary of the Winisk River flood, which wiped out Weenusk First Nation, Ont. in 1986.

Thinking of the people of Peawnuck on 30th anniversary of flood that wiped out their community of Winisk. They rebuilt a new community — @CharlieAngusNDP

In the wake of the devastating flood, members of the community had to move 30 kilometres inland to a new settlement called Peawanuck — 780 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay — where they still live today.

I decided to reach out to people I knew who lived there, hoping to find someone who could recall that destructive day in May 1986.

Within a few hours, I managed to track down Pam Chookomoolin, who was only seven years old at the time of the flood.

She recalled having to rush to her aunt's house to hop on a boat, in order to float on the water that tore through the community.

"By the time we reached the boat the water was already coming, catching up to us," she said.

"We managed to jump in, but not everybody got into the boat, because the water had already hit us … it knocked some people into the water."

Lost mother in flood

Her mother was one of the people who didn't make it into the boat. Pam said the last time she saw her mother was in the water, but it was all a blur because "everything happened so fast."

When I spoke to Pam over the phone, I couldn't help but notice she would giggle as she told me about the flood — a quirk I assumed is a coping mechanism to deal with the pain of losing her mother at such a young age.

As a journalist, you must be cognizant of how getting people to tell their stories can bring back a lot of pain — even if it's something that happened three decades ago.

Painful memories

Before ending my conversation with Pam, I thanked her for sharing her story. But as I hung up the phone I couldn't help but worry that our conversation triggered painful memories.

I was only reassured in knowing that an event was planned at the community's school to remember the devastating flood. That meant Pam would be surrounded by family and friends on such a painful anniversary.

And a few months later in July, the community held a three-day event to commemorate the old settlement and those who lost their lives in the flood.

Finding material

In the age of social media and easy access to video and photography technology, it's a bit shocking when you come across a story with very little documentation. But that's often the reality of covering stories from the North — especially from 30 years ago.

It was certainly the case with the Winisk flood.

In order to find images and video clips of the flood, I reached out to CBC Archives in Toronto, and they were able to track down two clips from The National.

As for photographs of the flood, the CBC ended up having to purchase photographs originally published by the Toronto Star. Given that in 1986 the CBC only had radio and television departments, it was perhaps not surprising there weren't photographs available.

Buckled houses and rubble along the Winisk River are a sad reminder of spring flooding that destroyed all but seven of the Cree village's 60 buildings May 1986. (Dale Brazao/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The CBC has a few dedicated bureaus in northern Canada, but there are still entire sections of our country that are too remote and too far from these bureaus for their stories to be regularly included in our broadcasts. The CBC North bureaus are in Yellowknife, Whitehorse, Iqaluit, Inuvik and Hay River.

The most northern bureau in Ontario is Thunder Bay, which is still a plane ride away from the Weenusk First Nation.

In journalism we often measure our success in the number of clicks on our story, but especially when it comes to Indigenous reporting, that measure of success must be challenged.

Weenusk First Nation is a small community few Canadians have heard of, and the memory of the flood is not something in the collective consciousness.

But Pam's story of loss and resilience has stuck with me. It is a reminder that stories from small communities should never be overlooked.