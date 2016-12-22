In between incredibly long days at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, often working under challenging conditions, videographer Richard Agecoutay would take the time to snap a few photographs of his own — capturing a wide array of images that show a side of the games few of us have ever seen.

Videographer Richard Agecoutay (left) with CBC associate producer Emily Sitt and host Scott Oak inside the 'mixed zone' at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

A CBC Network videographer whose career has spanned almost 30 years, Agecoutay is based in Toronto but is a member of the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. The Rio Olympics were his third time covering the Olympic Games.



Have a look at more of Richard Agecoutay's photographs in the photo gallery below.



