In between incredibly long days at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, often working under challenging conditions, videographer Richard Agecoutay would take the time to snap a few photographs of his own — capturing a wide array of images that show a side of the games few of us have ever seen.
- CBC Sports: Road to the Olympic Games
- CBC Sports: Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
A CBC Network videographer whose career has spanned almost 30 years, Agecoutay is based in Toronto but is a member of the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. The Rio Olympics were his third time covering the Olympic Games.
Have a look at more of Richard Agecoutay's photographs in the photo gallery below.