The National Association of Friendship Centres is in mourning after the loss of a tireless advocate and long-time "force for change."



Nelson Mayer died Dec. 20 in Edmonton.

Mayer was president of the Ottawa-based National Association of Friendship Centres, which represents a network of over 100 friendship centres — founded over half a century ago to support off-reserve and urban Indigenous people. At the time of his death, Mayer was also executive director of the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association, headquartered in Edmonton.

Mayer is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a larger-than-life figure who was a tireless advocate for Indigenous peoples across the country. He was involved with friendship centres for over four decades.

"Nelson was an active leader and a force for change in the friendship centres movement for over four decades," said Merle White, president of the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association, in a statement.

"We can only hope to match the same level of commitment and experience you brought with you to continue the work and advocate for our urban Indigenous communities."

Larger-than-life figure

Beyond advocating for the rights and well-being of Indigenous people, Mayer was also active in the professional wrestling world and served as commissioner of Monster Pro Wrestling in Alberta.



Mayer was married to Ella Mayer and had several children, including Winnipeg-based Indigenous comic Nelson Mayer, Jr. In 2012, the National Association of Friendship Centres created the Nelson Mayer Youth Recognition Award in his honour.



Tributes for Mayer have begun pouring in on social media.





Sad to hear of the passing of @NAFC_ANCA's President Nelson Mayer. Miigwech for your laughs & commitment to the betterment of our people. ❤ — @GabrielleFayant