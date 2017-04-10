CBC News now has 301 unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in its national database after 15 new names were added today.

Among the new names are:

Tiffany Maureen Skye, 19, a member of the Bloodvein First Nation in Manitoba who disappeared on Aug. 8, 2011.

Rose-Anne Blackned, 24, a mother of two from the Cree community of Nemaska whose frozen body was found in Val D'Or, Que. on Nov. 16, 1991.

Annie Pootoogook, 46, a prominent artist from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, whose body was found in the Ottawa River on Sept. 19, 2016.

In April 2015, CBC News began keeping track of these and many other unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls from across the country.

In June 2016, CBC News launched a second missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls project that investigated cases where families dispute official conclusions regarding their loved ones' cases.