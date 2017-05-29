The highly anticipated first public hearings for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will soon get underway in Whitehorse.

The "truth gathering process" begins today with the lighting of a sacred fire and an opening ceremony that's closed to the media. Public testimony will begin Tuesday and run until Thursday.

"We've been calling for this for a long time," said Krista Reid, president of the Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle and a member of the territorial advisory committee for the inquiry.

"I want the families to feel that they've been heard, not just listened to — but that their experiences and stories of heartbreak, tragedy and loss are going to be a catalyst and taken to heart, not just put in a report on a shelf."

Scrutiny, criticism

It's been a rocky road to this point.

Since launching last August, the inquiry has come under intense scrutiny for its perceived lack of communication. The commission also cancelled advisory meetings that were supposed to take place in Edmonton and Thunder Bay, Ont.

Some families have even threatened to boycott the process.

"There's been a lot of negativity, I'm quite concerned about that," Reid said.

But she also says many families in the Yukon have been calling for this process to begin and are ready to participate, regardless of how difficult it might be.

"The feedback that we're going to receive during and after is going to be extremely important. I know there's going to be concerns brought to light, I'm not in la-la land."

'This is the families' time'

The hearings in Whitehorse come as many in the surrounding First Nations communities are still grieving over several homicides.

Wendy Carlick, 51, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women, was one of two women found dead in a Whitehorse home on April 19. Her daughter was murdered in 2007.

The other woman was a member of the Kwanlin Dun First Nation.

"It broke our hearts," said Chief Doris Bill, who will be speaking at the inquiry hearings.

Despite the heartbreak, Bill said it's important the families have the opportunity to speak.

"This is the families' time."

Under a tent

Around 40 people have already registered to participate, and according to Bernée Bolton, the inquiry's new director of communications, they will be able to accommodate more.

'I'm not in la-la land.' Krista Reid, president of the Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle, said she's aware the Whitehorse MMIW hearings will be difficult, but families have waited a long time to be heard. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

The inquiry's first hearings will take place under a tent on the grounds of the Kwalin Dun Cultural Centre, on the banks of the Yukon River in downtown Whitehorse.

Those who wish to share their stories publicly will do so under the tent, with cameras rolling. There are also small cabins set aside on the grounds where families can give testimony privately.



Child care will be available on site for families who attend.

The event in Whitehorse will be the last time the commission hears directly from families until the fall.