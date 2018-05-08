MMIWG inquiry gets better grades in latest report card from Native Women's Association, but failures remain

The Native Women's Association of Canada's third report card to the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls states there have been several important improvements, but five of the 15 areas measured still received a failing grade.

Using a colour-coded grading system, three areas of the inquiry were given a green for "pass," five areas were marked as yellow for "action required," five were given a red for "fail" and two areas were not graded because there was insufficient information to do so.

For example, NWAC could not grade the inquiry on its final report because it's not due until the end of 2018 under its current two-year mandate.

The previous report card issued in May 2017 saw the inquiry failing in 10 of the 15 measured areas.

'Profound lack of communication'

Among the areas given a failing grade, most boiled down to poor communication and transparency between the inquiry, families and survivors.

This lack of communication is not only a source of frustration, but is also "re-traumatizing families," according to NWAC.

"The expression of frustration from families and witnesses since the very beginning of the inquiry is a direct result of the profound lack of communication from the inquiry. Previous recommendations expressing the need for immediate changes to the communications strategy have for the most part been ignored," stated the report card.

Two women hold hands for a round dance at the MMIWG community hearings closing ceremony in Richmond, B.C. (Chantelle Bellrichard/CBC)

In detailing its observed failures, the report offered dozens of specific, concrete recommendations to the inquiry team.

It recommends that the inquiry establish a clear cut step-by-step guide for families, survivors and witnesses who want to participate in the inquiry process, so they know how their travel costs will be covered and when they will be reimbursed for specific out-of-pocket expenses.

It also recommends that the inquiry provide families and survivors with more information about how to access aftercare support before, during and after the hearings.

Throughout the community hearings held by the inquiry NWAC said, "Families have reported being promised follow-up and aftercare during the hearing, but they never actually received follow-up or aftercare in the weeks and months following the hearing."

But it also stated there have been notable improvements at the hearings.

The report card points out the number of health supports on-site increased during hearings and that access to health support, medicines and aftercare has improved.

The last community hearings were held in Vancouver and Richmond, B.C. last month. It's unclear if more will be held as the inquiry is waiting on a decision from Ottawa about its request for a two-year extension.

'True empathy and understanding' needed

In issuing its third report card, the association encouraged the public and the media not to focus solely on the failures and struggles of the inquiry.

"The most important aspect of this inquiry is not the operations or administration, but rather the truths that survivors and families are sharing publicly, sometimes for the first time," NWAC wrote in a news release on Monday.

"There is concern the evaluations in this report card may feed into negative publicity that takes away from the most important aspect of the inquiry – inspiring true empathy for and understanding of the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls."

More than 1,200 family members and survivors shared their stories with the inquiry during its truth-gathering process, according to a media release from the inquiry in April. The team is now shifting into phases two and three of the inquiry, with several dates scheduled over the next two months for institutional and expert hearings.

According to the inquiry there are still around 500 family members and survivors registered to tell their stories.

NWAC stated it will continue to support the inquiry's request for a two-year extension "as long as there are families and survivors who want to use this avenue to share their truths and their loved ones' stories."