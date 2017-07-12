Following the sudden resignation of Marilyn Poitras as commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) on Tuesday, families are struggling to keep up with the whirlwind of the commission's apparent breakdown.

Several staff members have also left the inquiry over the past few months, including Michele Moreau, whose resignation as executive director was announced on June 30.

Rumours of turmoil, disorganization and poor communication within the inquiry have been circulating and has MMIWG activist Lorelei Williams very concerned.

"I'm not confident at all in the inquiry," she said.

"What is going on? I don't understand why they're not coming out with the truth. I want to hear that and know the truth. If it's not going well we need to know, because then it has to be stopped."

Williams lost her aunt, who went missing in Vancouver in the 1970s, as well as her cousin who was murdered by Robert Pickton.

She attended the inquiry's public hearings in Whitehorse held just weeks ago, where she said she felt her testimony was taken seriously.

"In Whitehorse I saw with my own eyes what was going on; I thought everything was OK. The majority of my questions I had were answered in Whitehorse. I got access to the commissioners and I made connections," she said.

Her confidence in the inquiry began to waver shortly afterward however, and she was blindsided with the news of Poitras stepping down.

"I'm confused…. It doesn't look good. Something's happening in there [the commission] but they're just not saying it," Williams said.

"When they first announced this inquiry, I had so much faith, so much hope, and I've been losing it."

Lorelei Williams speaks at the MMIWG inquiry's public hearings in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Lorelei Williams)

Eva Potts, from Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation in Alberta, is grieving the disappearance of her sister, Misty Potts, who went missing in March 2015.

Potts said from the start, she noticed that the inquiry seemed unorganized.

"It seemed like it was being done just to make it seem like they [government] were doing something," said Potts.

"Now I see it crumbling. It's sad. So what are they saying about First Nations women? It's too messy for them to try? I don't know."

Potts, like Williams, wants to know why things are falling apart. But she still has faith in the inquiry, even if all the hard work of the grassroots who advocated for it needs to be reinforced.

"These are things we do to make governments wake up. What do we need to do to make sure it doesn't fall apart? Do we need to do some marches again? We need to get on their case again."

Eva Potts, left, with her sister Misty. Misty Potts was 37 years old when she went missing in March 2015. (Submitted by by Eva Potts)

The grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, Sheila North Wilson, agrees that the grassroots need to be front and centre in the inquiry. She is also calling for the resignation of lead commissioner Marion Buller.

"I think there's a lot of internal turmoil that needs to be addressed and there's clearly a lack of leadership that is hindering the process, and grassroots people themselves were not consulted," said North Wilson.

"What I'm hearing from families is a level of frustration and wanting to boycott it [the inquiry]. But I am encouraging families to stick with it and to have patience and to give it the benefit of the doubt. But it's become clear that it's harder to do that, and we need to signal a restart to these families that are concerned to show that we are listening and we are paying attention to what their needs are and they need to be respected in this process."

North Wilson believes that in addition to Buller stepping down, consultation with grassroots and the inquiry's terms of reference need to be changed in order for it to be successful.

Inquiry is stable, says minister

A coalition of families addressed a letter to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett on Tuesday, asking for the resignation of each of the commissioners and the lead commission counsel.

They cited a re-traumatization of communities and loved ones of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls through "misguided processes" undertaken by the inquiry.

But Bennett said during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday that she is confident the inquiry is stable enough to proceed.

"I met with the commission yesterday to discuss their plan to make it work in light of the resignation. I can assure families the commissioners continue to be passionate about their work and are dedicated to finding solutions to end the violence against Indigenous women and girls," said Bennett.

"In terms of personnel leaving — it's important for people to understand that this trauma-approached work is very intense, family pressure is intense, but a lot of people have reassured me that the changes in this kind of work is often seen."

Bennett admitted that communication is one of the inquiry's main issues that needs to be straightened out, but added that the government is limited on how it can intervene.

"The commission is totally independent. It's their decision to make in terms of finding processes that will help them achieve their mandate," she said.

Following the resignation of Poitras, the Ontario Women's Native Association (ONWA) pulled its support of the inquiry.

"We no longer have faith that this inquiry will meet its mandate and work responsibly with families and communities," ONWA president Dawn Harvard said in a statement Tuesday.

The Native Women's Association of Canada joined the call for a restructuring of the current process of the inquiry.

"This process has lost its focus on those who are impacted by the loss of loved ones and on honouring the lives of Indigenous women," stated NWAC president Francyne D. Joe.