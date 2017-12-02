The trial and sentencing may be over, but the healing is just beginning for the family of Rose Paul.

Paul, 36, and a mother of five, was beaten to death by her boyfriend Daniel Alphonse Paul in late January 2015 in their East Vancouver basement suite. In October, a jury convicted him of second-degree murder.

On Friday, nearly three years after Rose's death, a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentenced Daniel Paul to life in prison.

"Mr. Paul, please stand," said Justice Christopher Grauer before a courtroom filled with Rose Paul's family. Daniel Paul stood with his hands behind his back, dressed in a red sweatshirt and red pants.

"For the murder of Rose Paul, I sentence you to imprisonment for life, with no possibility of parole for 21 years."

A family member whispered, "yes."

The sentence comes close to the maximum possible punishment for such a crime. Second-degree murder convictions automatically carry a life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years.

'That's the best we can get'

"I believe the judge did the best he could in sentencing him," said Rose's older brother Charles Paull outside court. He was one of more than a dozen family members who attended the sentencing, including Rose's daughter and a two-year-old granddaughter she never lived to meet.

"We're glad to see him go away," Charles Paull added.

​"That's the best we can get so we'll take it," said Rose's spirit aunt Karen Clarke. "Doesn't bring Rose back and it doesn't change the horrific murder."

In his reasons for judgement, Justice Grauer listed the terrible way Rose died as one of the aggravating factors he considered in determining the sentence. He said the last moments of Rose's life must have been "truly terrifying."

Among the other aggravating factors was the fact that Daniel Paul has a long history of violent assaults against previous intimate partners that increased in severity over the years, escalating to the point of killing Rose Paul.

He also wrote about how Paul allowed Rose's body to decompose on the bedroom floor of their East Vancouver basement suite for more than a month after her death, that he continued to use her bank account after killing her, and that within 24 hours of Rose's death, he was contacting other Indigenous women on Facebook.

Rose Paul (bottom left) in an undated family photo with her brothers and sister. (Family photo)

In writing about the impact of Rose Paul's death on her family, Grauer noted that it's impossible to adequately describe that loss.

"The death of Rose Paul, daughter, sister, aunt and mother, hostess, genealogist and alternate Syam in Shxw'ow'hamel [a family leader] has torn a hole in the hearts of her family and community.

"Her murder continues to haunt them," he wrote.

The judge was asked by the defence to consider some of Daniel Paul's personal history in the sentencing.

Grauer noted that Paul is the son of two residential school survivors and has his own history of abuse.

Even so, Grauer wrote that "the gravity of the offence remains extreme."

'It's the beginning of our healing'

Outside the court, Rose's family said the trial amplified their sense of hurt and loss. Until recently, the close knit family couldn't talk about Rose's death, out of fear of compromising the trial.

"It's the beginning of our healing because now as a family we can talk," said Rose's mother, Diane Paull.

Family members said Rose Paul was kind, soft hearted and brightened any room she entered. They said she was the type of person who started counting down for Christmas 200 days ahead of time, "the Christmas queen," said one aunt.