Ottawa grants MMIWG inquiry an extension to mandate

The national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls has received an extension from Ottawa, but not for the length of time it initially requested.

The federal government announced Tuesday the inquiry would now have until April 30, 2019, to submit its final report and until June 30 of that year to wind down operations.

The inquiry was originally scheduled to submit its report on Nov. 1 this year and wrap up its operations by December.

The inquiry had asked for a two-year extension to its mandate and for about $50 million in new funding.

The government initially budgeted $53.8 million for the inquiry, and officials said more discussions were needed to determine additional operational funds to cover the extension.

Ottawa also announced its response to recommendations issued in November by the inquiry, in its interim report.

The government will provide an extra $21.3 million to Indigenous organizations to provide health support services for the families of the missing and murdered, as well as survivors of violence. Health support services will also be extended 12 months beyond the end of the inquiry's mandate, to June 20, 2020.

In addition, Ottawa is providing an additional $5.42 million this fiscal year for Justice Canada's family liaison units and community-based organizations to support families after the inquiry ends.

The RCMP's National Investigative Standards and Practices Unit, which partly focuses on cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, will receive an additional $9.6 million over five years.

A commemorative fund, to honour the lives and legacies of the missing and the murdered, will receive $10 million over the next two years through Status of Women Canada.

The inquiry said it needed the extra time to complete the full scope of its work, and hear from all the family members and survivors who had signed up to share their stories.

Inquiry staff turnover

The inquiry is gathering testimony from government officials, police forces and experts.

It faced internal turbulence throughout 2017, caused by a high turnover in staff, including the departures of senior staff and commissioner Marilyn Poitras.

In April, the inquiry named Jennifer Moore Rattray as its latest executive director. Rattray replaced Debbie Reid, who left in January after only a few months on the job.

The inquiry has so far held 15 community hearings and heard from 1,273 family members and survivors. In total, 1,859 family members and survivors have registered to testify before the inquiry.

It will deliver a report on the root causes and systemic issues behind the disproportionate level of violence faced by Indigenous women and girls.