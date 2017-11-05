A student service department offering a home away from home for Indigenous students at the University of Toronto is celebrating its 25th year of operation.

Located at the U of T's downtown campus, First Nations House provides services for Indigenous students that offer cultural support in their studies and personal well-being.

"We know who we are and we want to know who you are," said Jackie Esquimaux-Hamlin, former resource centre co-ordinator for First Nations House, a position she held for 18 years before retiring this summer.

First Nations House at the University of Toronto is celebrating its 25th anniversary (Rhiannon Johnson/CBC)

"It's like home. A safe spot here, you can be yourself, your Anishnaabe self, or Haudenosaunee self and you know that's where the people are.

"We think the same and we talk the same. We understand the same," she added.

First Nations House has been in the same building off Spadina Avenue since it launched in 1992, and has seen a rapid influx of self-identifying Indigenous students.

"They're not afraid to identify now. Because a lot of people didn't identify and now they are proud to be Anishinaabe, or whatever," said Esquimaux-Hamlin.

"They're proud because that whole supression/oppression is somewhat removed now. Because, we're educated, we can say this now, so why be afraid [to self-identify]. You are who you are."

"Everyone is like a family," said Jaime Kearnf, an upper-year Indigenous Studies and archaeology student.

"When we're stressed out or feeling anxious we are able to smudge, which is really great," she added.

Kearnf said she heads to First Nations House every day, using the computer lab or resource centre for studying. There is also a kitchen where students can make and store their food, as well as a lounge for studying or relaxing.

Canoe made by students in Northern Ontario hanging in First Nations House lobby (Rhiannon Johnson/CBC)

25 years of change

"One of our main goals is to have this safe home on campus where you can come," said Shannon Simpson, Director of Aboriginal Student Services. "It is the students' space, so whatever they need we'll try and get that happening."

Simpson grew up in Wingham, Ont., although her home community Alderville First Nation. She became the Director of Aboriginal Student Services this past summer, but has been working with First Nations House for 14 years.

In the time that she's worked with First Nations House, Simpson says she has noticed a lot of positive change at the university.

Shannon Simpson, Director of Aboriginal Student Services (Rhiannon Johnson/CBC)

The U of T formed its own Truth and Reconciliation Steering Committee who authored their own report as a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. The report was presented to the university on Jan. 13 of this year and included 34 calls to action.

After the report's release, Simpson said she noticed a culture shift within campus administration.

"It seems to be a real commitment from the university and that means more [Indigenous] hires for the faculty and more staff hires across all three campuses" Simpson said.