Calling all Indigenous songwriters: SOCAN and TD announce new $10K award

A new award announced Wednesday will provide $10,000 to an Indigenous songwriter, along with a trip to the Indigenous Music Awards in Winnipeg in May.

The SOCAN Foundation partnered with TD Bank Group to create the TD Indigenous Songwriter Award.

"SOCAN has been fostering Canadian music since 1992, but we wanted to take it to the next level to recognize Indigenous songwriters across the country," said Charlie Wall-Andrews, SOCAN's executive director.

She said the award had been in development for more than a year.

"It is designed to have a great impact on the artist's career," said Wall-Andrews.

"They will be celebrated at the Indigenous Music Awards and exposed to industry experts, which will hopefully lead them to the next step in their career development."

The award will recognize the best music and talent produced by an Indigenous songwriter.

In a news release, Jacquie Black, manager of the Indigenous Music Awards (formerly the Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Awards), said the SOCAN Foundation is dedicated to fostering the development of songwriters.

"This award gives even more recognition to the outstanding Indigenous talent currently honouring traditions and storytelling through music," she said in the release.

A jury of well known songwriters that represent the diverse Indigenous communities across the country including, First Nations, Métis and Inuit community members, will listen to the entries.

Applicants must be of Indigenous descent, can be any age and are required to provide a brief biography, photo and an MP3 file that will be uploaded into the SOCAN Data Management System to be judged. The work must be original and composed within three years of the application deadline.

The deadline to apply for the award is April 25.

The nominees for the Indigenous Music Awards were announced last week and the award ceremony happens May 18.