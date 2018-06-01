The inaugural Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto kicked off Thursday evening, showcasing new and upcoming designers.

The entire event will take place over four days, each day culminating with a runway showcase inspired by the traditional phases of the moon. Thursday was dubbed New Moon.

"This is something that I've wanted to do since I was in college," said Sage Paul.

Lesley Hampton is a First Nations fashion designer based in Toronto who will be showing her Fall/Winter 18 collection, 'Lithium,' at the Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto at the end of this month. (Rhiannon Johnson/CBC)

Paul, who identifies as an Urban Dene woman, is the artistic director and founder of Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto.

"The goal of this fashion week is to redefine fashion where Indigenous voices and Indigenous representation is led by us," said Paul.

"Generally speaking there's an image of a pan-indian so by bringing together all of our various nations it allows for a very diverse, exciting celebration," she added.

New Moon represents spring and birth — a fitting showcase for new works and emerging designers.

Toronto based First Nations designer Lesley Hampton presented her latest collection, "Lithium," which aims to break down the stigma around mental health.

"It's really exciting to be part of this," said Hampton.

Evan Ducharme is a Métis designer who grew up in St. Ambroise, Man., but is now based in Vancouver. (Justin Ducharme)

"A lot of the time big box store appropriate Indigenous designs so this is kind of our rebellion to that showing the authentic way to do these designs," she added.

Diversity is a major theme of the Lesley Hampton brand both in the garments that she creates and the selection of models that Hampton uses.

Designer Evan Ducharme channels his Métis heritage in his latest collection, Atavism: Revisited, for practical fashion reminiscent of his upbringing.

"Its great to be surrounded by so many Indigenous artists and Indigenous minds," said Ducharme.

"We're all so incredibly diverse, the only thing our work has in common is our connection to out indigeneity," he added.

"There's so many amazing events going on, it's rare that event one event of this nature happen but it's an embarrassment of riches, we're just swimming in this amazing pool of Indigenous intellectual minds and artist," said Ducharme.

Over four days there will be 24 featured designers from Canada, the United States and Greenland showcasing their unique designs, textiles, and interpretations of Indigenous fashion.

In addition to the runway shows, there are also workshops running through the afternoon each day where participants can learn skills like Navajo rug weaving. There's also an introductory beading class.

Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto runs until Sunday, June 3 at the Brigantine Room, 235 Queen's Quay West.