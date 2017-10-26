Hundreds of delegates from Saskatchewan's 74 First Nations filled the Centennial Hall of TCU Place in Saskatoon, Sask., on Wednesday afternoon.

The packed house can be credited to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations' election assembly. Three candidates for both second and fourth vice-chief got a chance to garner support for their run at the seats.

Robert Merasty, who is the current second vice-chief, is not seeking re-election so delegates at the assembly got a chance to hear from three new candidates.

'Every school should have at least two elders in resident to continue the language,' said Lyle Whitefish. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC News)

Simon Jobb, from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, was the first candidate for the second vice-chief position to address the audience.

"I don't think about me when I think about this position," he said.

Jobb went on to speak about the need to address social issues like racism and suicide within the province.

"Racism is out there, we are missing so many people," said Jobb. "We have to speak on that stuff and be loud about that stuff. Suicide, it's happening over and over again, and it's so sad."

The second candidate to take to the podium is no stranger to the realm of vice-chief with the FSIN.

Lyle Whitefish, who previously held the seat of fourth vice-chief with FSIN in the mid 2000's emphasized the need to focus on Indigenous culture. He is a member of the Big River First Nation.

"Every school should have at least two elders in resident to continue the language," said Whitefish during his speech.

Delegates from some of Saskatchewan's 74 First Nations listen to one of the candidates give their speech at the FSIN 2017 Elections Assembly in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Delegates will be voting to elect candidates for the second and fourth vice-chief positions on Thursday. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC News)

"To continue the culture, to continue the teachings that we have lost and when it's lost we lose our culture and our identity goes with it," he said.

Newcomer to the political circle, David Pratt, gave a fired up speech that spoke about returning to the original mandate of the FSIN: To advocate for treaty by holding government accountable through actions rather than words.

"We have to be more visible in the community," said Pratt, a member of the Muscowpetung First Nation.

"This entire organization was founded upon treaty advocacy, and treaty protection, and somewhere along the way over the years, we've lost our way in terms on where our focus should be," he said.

The crowd watched attentively as each of the candidates asked for their vote when polls open tomorrow.

Heather Bear, from Ochapowace Nation, is seeking re-election for the fourth vice-chief position. Bear, along with the other two candidates, spoke openly about the need to address health concerns in First Nations communities.

Fenton Favel from the Poundmaker Cree Nation focused on poverty and fiscal realities in First Nations communities.

Delores Pahtayken, from the Onion Lake Cree Nation who is not unfamiliar to Indigenous politics said, "everything in life is a learning journey."

Pahtayken, whose daughter was born with a medical condition similar to spina bifida, said she has experienced first hand the disparities of health coverage for First Nations communities.

Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST Thursday and the new elects will be announced after lunch.