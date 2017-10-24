There will be at least one new person in a leadership role with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations after the fall session of its legislative assembly in Saskatoon this week.

In addition to many agenda items, the assembly — being held Wednesday and Thursday at TCU Place — will also include elections for the positions of second and fourth vice-chief.

Current second vice-chief Robert (Bob) Merasty is not seeking re-election, which opens up the seat for three candidates.

Simon Jobb, David Pratt and Lyle Whitefish are in the running for the position.

Jobb, from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, is currently an elected official for his community.

David Pratt from Muscowpetung First Nation is the newest face vying for a seat on the executive. Pratt is an education graduate from the University of Saskatchewan.

Lyle Whitefish has previously held a vice-chief position with the FSIN.

Current fourth vice-chief Heather Bear is seeking re-election. She faces two contenders: Fenton Favel of Poundmaker Cree Nation, a former Saskatchewan chef de mission for the North American Indigenous Games; and Delores Pahtayken, a former councillor for Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Candidate speeches will take place on Wednesday and elections on Thursday. Swearing in of the successful candidates will happen immediately following the vote.

CBC Indigenous will have full on-location coverage of the FSIN legislative assembly and election this week.