Frustration continues to mount in Kanesatake, Que., where residents of the Mohawk community are once again rallying to protect a stand of trees known as The Pines from encroaching development.

A protest was held on Tuesday near a housing project, Domaines des Collines d'Oka, about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal. The development is on land which is part of the Kanesatake Mohawks' decades-old unresolved land claim.

The tension comes nearly three decades after an explosive and historic conflict erupted in the same area between the community, Sûreté du Québec and the Canadian Army.

Now, the Mohawks want Canada to intervene.

"The government and all the Crown actors need to act to stop the land fraud that's been going on for 300 years," said Ellen Gabriel, a resident of the community who become known to many as a spokesperson during the Oka Crisis in 1990.

"Stop the development that is depriving this generation and will deprive future generations from enjoying our lands as they become privatized and urbanized."

Minister invited to community

Gabriel said that on July 15, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett agreed to visit the community, but no date for that visit was set.

According to a news release issued by the Mohawks involved in Tuesday's protest, "Minister Bennett also stated that she did not know what 'they could do.'"

CBC News asked Indigenous Affairs if the department would be intervening in the situation at Kanesetake, but has yet to receive an answer.

Mohawk leader Ellen Gabriel, far left, listens to Oka Mayor Pascal Quevillon during a protest on July 12 at the site of the Collines D'Oka housing development. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

On July 12, the developer said the project is already three-quarters finished and an additional 20 homes are planned for the disputed land.

"[The federal government] is talking about reconciliation, but this is not a good example of reconciliation as far as we're concerned," Gabriel said.