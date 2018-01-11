The executive director of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls has left her post, according to a member of the National Family Advisory Circle.

Advisory circle member Laurie Odjick said she received an email Thursday from the inquiry stating that Debbie Reid had left her position, but no reason was given.

"It said she had left the national inquiry and (because of) confidentiality reasons … they can't tell us why," said Odjick.

Reid was hired last October but fell into controversy after the leaking of her introductory email to staff which stated their primary role was to protect the commissioners from "criticism and surprises."

The inquiry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I don't even know the best words to describe how I feel right now," said Odjick, whose daughter went missing in 2008.

"So much has happened and families are being left out, and I just don't know any more."

The inquiry has been hit by a number of high-profile departures, including one commissioner and a previous executive director.