Family members of Rose Paul, murdered by her partner in 2015, huddled outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Monday awaiting a sentencing for Daniel Alphonse Paul.

He faces a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in October. The sentencing judge is still to decide when Paul could be eligible for parole.

"I just hope that he gets put away forever. Like as much as they can give him, put him away," said Rose's older brother Charles Paul, standing among several family members outside the courtroom.

It's been nearly three years since Rose, 36, was killed by her boyfriend Daniel in their East Vancouver home. Charles said the family feels her loss every day, when they wake up, when they go to sleep and even when they dream.

For now, the family must wait four more days to hear Daniel Paul's sentence.

"I just hope this is all done right so we can continue with our lives, or at least begin our lives again, because I feel like I've been stopped for a long time from even feeling joy, happiness," he said.

Daniel Paul sat in a red sweatshirt, red pants and white sneakers during Monday's sentencing hearing, at times visibly shaking. Directly behind him was Rose's family, who sat and listened once again to the painful details surrounding the mother of five's death.

'A vicious alcoholic'

In making his submission to the judge, Crown counsel Daniel Mulligan summarized how Rose's badly decomposed body was discovered weeks after her death in the bedroom of her basement suite in March 2015, sparking a month-long manhunt for Daniel that resulted in his arrest.

In court, Mulligan described Daniel Paul as a "vicious alcoholic who preys on vulnerable Indigenous women," and detailed Paul's history of criminal convictions dating back to the 1990s — many of which involved violence against previous intimate partners.

In contrast, he described Rose as a woman who loved her family, music and dancing. A woman who grew up to be the family host, genealogist and photographer — details written in victim impact statements by Rose's mother and sister.

"It goes without saying that because of Mr. Paul, Rose Paul's daughters and granddaughter have been deprived of the comfort, guidance and love of their mother," said Mulligan.

Crown asked that Daniel Paul be given a life sentence without eligibility for parole for 20 to 25 years.

"The Crown submits that the only conclusion that can be drawn in this case is that separating Mr. Paul from society for as long as possible is necessary to protect the public," said Mulligan.

'He is accepting responsibility'

Defence counsel John Turner spoke about Paul's life as an intergenerational survivor of the residential school system and disclosure of past abuse, as detailed in a 2012 Gladue report.

"Mr. Paul will always suffer the significant effects of systemic, cultural, racism — the effects of colonialism," said Turner, who asked the judge to allow Daniel Paul to seek parole after 15 years.

He also spoke about how Daniel Paul had something new to share with the court.

Daniel Alphonse Paul pleaded not guilty when charged with second-degree murder. (Vancouver Police Department)

"[Mr. Paul] has come to the conclusion that he killed Rose, that it was he who did it, under the influence," said Turner, adding that his client had just shared this with him the morning of the sentencing hearing.

"He is accepting responsibility, and he is remorseful."

Daniel Paul had maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

"I just want to say that Mr. Paul's 11th hour acceptance of responsibility — I am asking your Lordship to question the sincerity of that acceptance of responsibility," Mulligan said to the judge.

Before wrapping up for the day, Justice Christopher Grauer asked Daniel Paul if he wished to address the court. He declined.

Grauer said he would reserve his sentencing decision until Friday afternoon.