Mohawk man files human rights complaint against Ontario lottery ticket regulator over licence denial

An Akwesasne Mohawk man says Ontario's gaming regulator discriminated against him based on race when they decided to reject his application for a licence to sell lottery tickets at his corner store.

The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal is scheduled to hear Christopher Rockwell's complaint against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in July.

"We shouldn't be treated like this at all," said Rockwell, 33.

"I definitely want to make sure they take sensitivity training and I would like to be compensated for something so I can get on my feet and start something again."

While Ontario's Licence Appeal Tribunal overturned the rejection and gave Rockwell the licence in June 2016, it came too late. Rockwell said his inability to sell lottery tickets at his corner store in Cornwall, Ont., forced him out of business after a year.

Rockwell is seeking $150,000 in compensation.

"Chris wants a declaration from the human rights tribunal to reflect the events that took place and the fact he was discriminated against," said his lawyer André Bourgon.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said in an email statement that "it would not be appropriate for us to comment further on the matter" because it was scheduled to go before the human rights tribunal for a hearing.

Questioned about untaxed cigarettes

Rockwell applied for a licence to sell lottery tickets as he prepared to begin operating his Four Leaf Convenience store in Cornwall in March 2015.

"I always wanted to own a corner store, [it] was a dream of mine as a little kid," said Rockwell, who is originally from Akwesasne but grew up in Syracuse, N.Y.

He alleges his chances to obtain the lottery licence evaporated after the commission's agent in charge of vetting him found out he was a status Indian from Akwesasne.

Rockwell was interviewed by commission investigator Brian Adkin, a former Ontario Provincial Police officer, on June 25, 2015, in front of his corner store. Rockwell was questioned inside Adkin's car.

"Once I got in the car he asked me for identification and the only thing I had on me was my status card and he said, 'Oh, you are Native American; I had no idea,'" said Rockwell, who currently lives in Cornwall.

"The way he talked to me got very different, his mannerism... then he started asking me about criminal history and he asked me if I was going to be selling bagged cigarettes at my store."

Christopher Rockwell (left) and his cousin Nelson Beauvais inside the corner store. (Submitted by Christopher Rockwell)

Rockwell said Adkin suggested it would be easy for Rockwell, with his connections in Akwesasne, to get cigarettes smuggled from the New York State side of the St. Lawrence River.

Akwesasne straddles the Canada-U.S. border near Cornwall and has a history as a route for untaxed cigarettes.

Licence rejected

"I said this is illegal," said Rockwell, who had previously disclosed to the commission he had a criminal record.

Rockwell claimed Adkin recorded the conversation with a device placed on the dashboard of the car. Adkin denied he recorded the interview during testimony before the Licence Appeal Tribunal.

After the interview, Rockwell said he was phoned by Frank Cuda, the manager of gaming eligibility and deputy registrar.

In Rockwell's complaint filing, he alleges that Cuda told him in the phone conversation he had been a "very, very, very, very bad boy."

Rockwell alleges Cuda told him the only reason he got people's files was if they had been "bad," according to the filing.

He then received notice his licence had been rejected based primarily because of his past criminal convictions and because he failed to disclose an outstanding $2,805 US health bill from New York State.

Rockwell said he's never been convicted of any smuggling-related offences. (He said a relative with the same name was indicted in connection with a smuggling ring in Syracuse.) Rockwell said his only brushes with the law came during a dark period of his life following the break up of a long-term relationship and deaths in his family between 2011 and 2013.

'He sincerely regrets his past transgressions'

During this time span Rockwell pleaded guilty to a number of charges which were mostly related to driving, including driving while under the influence, obstruction of justice, fleeing police, and failing to appear.

Rockwell spent about 90 days in custody on one set of charges and he was given an 18-month conditional sentence along with six months probation for the second set of charges.

His driver's licence was also suspended until 2019.

"I crawled out of it and saw the light," said Rockwell, who is a mason and is currently working for a plastics company in Cornwall.

Christopher Rockwell (right) with his lawyer Andre Bourgon. (Submitted by Christopher Rockwell)

The Licence Appeal Tribunal adjudicator Geneviève Blais agreed.

"He sincerely regrets his past transgressions with the law and has paid the penalty for his illegal actions," wrote Blais in her ruling.

"The tribunal finds it commendable that he has resumed a responsible and law-abiding lifestyle since his last conviction."

Blais ruled that Rockwell should be given the licence to sell lottery tickets on the condition that he notify the registrar of any new charges and convictions until Nov. 14, 2019, when his driver's licence suspension expires.

Rockwell's Ontario Human Rights Tribunal hearing is scheduled for July 24 and 25 in Ottawa.