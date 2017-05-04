The RCMP now suspect foul play in the mysterious disappearance of 27-year-old Caitlin Potts.

The Cree mother from Alberta was in B.C., sorting out a troubled relationship with her ex-boyfriend when she went missing, leaving a series of clues behind as to what happened.

B.C RCMP have now released a surveillance video of Potts entering Orchard Place mall in Kelowna, Feb. 21, 2016. It's the last time she was seen.

"It's to refresh people's memories about what she looked like [that day] and what she may have been wearing," said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

RCMP investigators believe Potts' disappearance is the result of foul play. Her body has not been found. Investigators have released a surveillance video and information about Pott's disappearance again to refresh people's memories, espeically since outdoor seasonal activities are picking up, with people spending more outdoor leisure time around their communities.

Linteau says as summer approaches and people spend more time outdoors, there is a better chance they may find more clues linked to her, like her clothing, to help police find answers.

'I just want to know the truth'

Potts' family members say they were told early on in the investigation to prepare for the worst — that their loved one was most likely murdered.

"It's been really, really hard for all of us. A lot of people don't understand what I am going through," said Priscilla Potts, Caitlin's mother.

Caitlin Pott's brother says he is frustrated but determined.

"I want to know the truth, I want to know where she is. I need answers and I'm pretty sure my whole family does — we are worried sick," Jeremiah Pott's said.

For it's part, the RCMP says Potts's case is a "very active" investigation.

"We can't imagine what they are going through and we certainly hope that one day we can find them some measure of resolution," Linteau said.

She says while it was believed Potts had left B.C. for Alberta, the RCMP has determined she is still in the area.

Linteau says the RCMP cannot say at this time if they have any suspects.

Area residents worry more women missing

Deana Wertz was last seen in the early morning of July 19, 2016 at her residence on Yankee Flats Road. She is First Nations and 46 years old. She is five feet two inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Local residents of the North Okanagan say they are concerned that there are now three missing women from region.

Megan Louis is organizing a walk for missing and murdered women from the Secwepmec and Syilx territories that stretches from Salmon Arm to Kelowna B.C.

On April 30th, 2016, Ashley Simpson was reported missing to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. She is approximately five feet five inches, weighing 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Those missing from the region include Ashley Simpson, Caitlin Potts, and Deanne Wertz .

"Our goal is to bring more awareness to the public and to put more pressure on the RCMP and those investigating this case to do more on their part to find these women," Louis said.

Their long-term goal is to put large billboards along the highways in the North Okanagan, with the missing women's pictures and information.

RCMP suspect foul play in both Potts' and Simpson's disappearances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or any police force in your area. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.