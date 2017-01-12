A widely respected Indigenous leader and activist from the Secwepemc Nation has died. Arthur Manuel was 66-years-old.

The son of the late George Manuel, who founded the National Indian Brotherhood — precursor to the Assembly of First Nations — Arthur Manuel entered the world of Indigenous politics in the 1970s, as president of the Native Youth Association.

He went on to serve as chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band near Chase, B.C., and elected chair of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council but was also active in the Assembly of First Nations. Recently, he was a spokesman for Defenders of the Land, an organization dedicated to environmental justice.

Manuel was the author of Unsettling Canada: A National Wake Up Call, Between the Lines which he co-wrote with Grand Chief Ron Derrickson and was also known internationally, having advocated for Indigenous rights and struggles at the United Nations, The Hague and the World Trade Organization.

Tributes for the father of five have begun pouring in on social media.





Saddened to hear about the loss of a great Indigenous leader and rights advocate, Art Manuel. He will be missed immensely. — @perrybellegarde

UBCIC sends our prayers & love to the Manuel family, Neskonlith & Secwepemc Nation on the passing of Arthur. He will be long remembered. — @UBCIC

The legacy of Arthur Manuel will continue to have profound impacts well beyond his passing. Condolences to his friends and family. https://t.co/4UevjsEaJD — @CouncilofCDNs