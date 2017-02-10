On a cold evening in February, rows of packed tables in the back of ArtsJunktion in Winnipeg were buzzing with creativity. But the goal of the workshop wasn't just to get the creative juices flowing — it was also to start a dialogue about the stigmatization of people living with HIV.

The evening was arranged by the Sexuality Education Resource Centre and Ka Ni Kanichihk — a non-profit, Indigenous-led wellness organization — and brought together immigrant women and Indigenous people who are all, in some way, affected by HIV.

Each person was given a white glass plate, which they decorated with positive messages for people living with HIV.

Plates were chosen as the canvass for the art because of an incorrect fear that HIV can be transmitted by cooking utensils. Some of the people at the event said they've experienced this type of discrimination and have been forced to use disposable plates and cutlery.

"When I told my family members [about my diagnosis] … they put out a special fork and spoon and knife and cup aside for me," said Kinzie, a Cree man who was diagnosed with HIV in 1982.

"It kind of shocked me when my mom, dad, and adoptive parents did that … it really bothers a person."

Kinzie, who CBC is only identifying by his first name due to concerns around the stigma of HIV, has come a long way since being diagnosed in the '80s. An HIV diagnosis "was a death sentence back then," he says.

"[The diagnosis] went in one ear and out the other. I didn't really listen," he said. "Then in '96 I was confirmed with HIV and hepatitis C … my sex life changed, my drug life changed, my boozing changed. Everything changed."

Kinzie is a volunteer with 595 Prevention Team in Winnipeg, and he often mentors others who have recently been diagnosed with the disease. Despite exuding positivity, Kinzie says that sometimes he does feel like giving up.

"You get in your little spots where you get desperate, you get mad … because your friends are passing away right in front of you," said Kinzie.

"You've known them for 25 years or 15 and boom, they're gone, and you're like, 'Wow, they were just here yesterday.'"

Kinzie decorated his plate with hearts and the message, "fill up with loving food." He says he chose that message because everyone deserves a warm meal, and no one should be relegated to eating on disposable cookware.

Kinzie, who has been HIV-positive for 34 years, decided to decorate his plate with this message because, he said, everyone deserves a warm meal. (Stephanie Cram)

Stigma felt by family

Friends and family of people living with HIV can also feel the sting of stigmatization because of their association with a person with the disease.

Linda, as CBC News is calling her, does not have HIV, but her husband does. Over the years, it has become difficult for her to open up to people about her husband's illness.

"You reach a point where you don't want to talk about it because people will start running away from you," said Linda, who asked not to be identified by her real name.

Originally from the Republic of Congo, Linda says in her home country people living with HIV are "completely isolated from everyone, and sometimes you lose your job."

When she moved to Canada seven years ago, she was surprised by how much stigmatization she and her husband still experienced.

Linda is from the Republic of Congo and her husband is HIV-positive. She said the art on her plate is intended to send the message that immigrant and Indigenous people affected by HIV should take care of each other. (Stephanie Cram)

"I thought maybe I came to a country … of honey and milk, where there is no stigmatization like where I came from, but when I got here I was really surprised," said Linda.

She recalls walking into a clinic and seeing a poster on the wall that insinuated a strong connection between HIV and the continent of Africa.

As a volunteer at the Sexuality Education Resource Centre, Linda says she has met a lot of Indigenous people who are HIV-positive, and being exposed to the community has corrected some of her misconceptions.

"When I came to Canada as … an African immigrant, I had so many negative stories about the Indigenous people, and that's what stuck in my mind," she said.

"I looked at them like, oh [they] drink a lot, are addicted ... but I did not know their story."

Now Linda sees similarities between Indigenous culture and her own.

"I've noticed for them that one person's challenge is the whole community's challenge, which is an African thing. Your problem is my problem. You are not going to deal with your own issue alone," said Linda.

Linda decorated her plate with an outline of Africa, and wrote in the centre, "HIV shouldn't separate us."

The plate was given to one of the Indigenous women from Ka Ni Kanichihk.

The meaning behind the message is "you got a sister who thinks about you, and is ready to support you no matter what you're going through, no matter who you are," she said.

"We've got each other's back."