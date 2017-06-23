Dalyce Raine stays home most days and cries.

She knows strangers blame her for the death of her son.

She has read the posts and messages on social media, has heard the hateful things people say when she dares go out in public.

"I was in the city and on a bus and got called a baby killer," she said in an interview this week. "It hurts me. I don't want to go nowhere."

This is Dalyce's favourite photo with her son, Anthony. (Dalyce Raine/Facebook)

Two months ago, Raine, 19, laid her toddler in a small, baby-blue casket and buried him in a cemetery in her home community on the Louis Bull First Nation in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.

Anthony Raine was 19 months old when his body was committed to the ground.

He was found dead on April 21, wrapped in a blanket outside a church in Edmonton. An autopsy showed he died of head trauma.

The little boy's father, Joey Crier, 26, and his then-girlfriend, Tasha Mack, 25, have been charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Mack faces an additional charge of assault causing bodily harm.

A single mother with a nine-month-old son, Raine said she visits Anthony's grave a few times a week, to bring fresh flowers and teddy bears and to just sit there and talk to him.

Raine said she and Crier weren't in a relationship when she got pregnant with Anthony. After the baby was born, she said, Crier at first wanted nothing to do with him.

It wasn't until Anthony was four months old, she said, that Crier first saw their son.

"I saw that Joey was happy when I brought him [Anthony] over," she said.

After that, Raine said Crier didn't see his son again until the toddler was about 17 months old. When Crier decided to be involved in the boy's life, Raine said she welcomed the help.

"I didn't want him growing up without a dad," she said of her son.

She said she and Crier had a mutual, informal agreement to share time with the boy. She said she thought the toddler was in good hands when he was with his father.

Raising two small kids alone was often a struggle, said Raine.

Her mother died 10 years ago and her father has been recovering from a brain aneurysm. Her brothers and sisters are particularly close and have taken on the role of her parents.

In the weeks leading up to Anthony's death, Raine said Crier was only supposed to have the boy for a couple of days, while he stayed at his father's house in nearby Ermineskin Cree Nation.

The visit lasted a couple of weeks, but Raine said she wasn't worried because Crier's father is a cultural leader.

That's when she started to worry

Then Crier left Ermineskin and refused to let her see her son. Raine said she began to get worried and soon got word that Crier had moved to Edmonton and taken Anthony with him.

It was then she asked for her son back.

She said Crier refused, blocked her from contacting him on Facebook and changed his cellphone number.

At the time, she said, she didn't know Crier had a girlfriend.

Raine asked her sisters and others to help her look for Anthony in Edmonton.

"I did try to get him," she said. "I asked everybody I knew. I offered gas money for someone to drive me and I'd pay them back. I even thought of taking a taxi, but had no money."

Asked why she didn't call the police, Raine said she didn't believe her son was in danger.

She said she doesn't remember Crier ever being violent.

Edmonton police have said an autopsy showed Anthony died of head trauma and had bruises all over his body.

"He was living a terrible life full of violence and one that is terribly sad," Staff Sgt. Dwayne Hunter said three days after the toddler was found dead.

Raine said there was no violence in her home, and her son was well cared for when he lived with her.

"He was always smiling and laughing," she said.

The young mother lives with her sisters in Maskwacis and said she is working to become self-sufficient she can raise her other son, Roman, who is in the care of a relative.

She attends counseling and relies on family support to help deal with her pain. She finds comfort in remembering Anthony in better times.

"I miss his little smile and his little hands. I miss him calling me mama."