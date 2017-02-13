The Grammys are always one of the biggest nights in music, and last night's event was no exception. With performances by Beyonce, Adele, Katy Perry and Metallica with Lady Gaga, Sunday's event attracted an audience of 26 million viewers.

But among Indigenous communities in Canada and the U.S., the most anticipated performance happened during the Grammys pre-show, when Alberta drum group Northern Cree performed.

In addition to performing, Northern Cree was nominated in the best regional roots category, though they lost to Hawaiian musician Kalani Pe'a. It was the group's seventh Grammy nomination.

Five of the group's previous nominations were in the category of best Native American album — a category the Grammys got rid of in 2011.



After the performance, Twitter was ablaze with tweets about how proud people were of the performance.

it was amazing to see this tonight. i'm so proud. #NorthernCree #NativePride #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZVod0eNOtt — @keeshacheechoo

Just had to watch this again this morn cause #NorthernCree was so darn good. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/wPGLoElZ2Z — @duncanmccue



Being from Alberta, the group got a shout-out from Premier Rachel Notley, and Samson Cree Nation, the home community of some of the Northern Cree members.

Check out last night's powerful performance by Alberta's Northern Cree at the #GRAMMYs! https://t.co/F8ujigmJ1t #abmusic — @RachelNotley

Congrats to #NorthernCree at the #GRAMMYs We are so proud #indigenous #CreeProud https://t.co/376g2Uw5Qa — @SamsonCree



Some people took to Twitter to say how the performance is a step in the right direction to recognize Indigenous musicians.

Y'ALL DONT UNDERSTAND HOW BIG OF A STEP THIS IS FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLE. PLUS I LOVE NORTHERN CREE #GRAMMYs #NorthernCree #grammys2017 https://t.co/WwAhOVUv3V — @lilianatamayo_



But others thought the group's stellar performance should have warranted them a slot during the televised event.

Really wished #GRAMMYs would have put #NorthernCree during main ceremony. ✊🏼 https://t.co/65jR83qjTE — @wendycarrillo

In addition to Northern Cree's performance, the issue of clean drinking water on the Standing Rock reservation came up during the televised portion of the Grammys.

When introducing Canadian musician The Weeknd, Paris Jackson — daughter of Michael Jackson — quipped, "we could really use this excitement at a pipeline protest guys, hashtag No DAPL."