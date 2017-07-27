Several Manitoba chiefs are among those calling for resignations at the beleaguered National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and they've tabled a resolution that will be debated Thursday at meetings of the Assembly of First Nations happening in Regina.

If it passes, the AFN's leadership will be forced to call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to replace the four remaining commissioners.

The debate comes after an emotional, hours-long session with two commissioners, Michèle Audette and Brian Eyolfson, at the AFN meetings on Wednesday evening when several families and community leaders openly asked for the process to be redesigned.

"It's a process that's re-victimizing families and I think we need a hard reset," said Sheila North-Wilson, Grand Chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represent 30 First Nations in northern Manitoba.

"I'm endorsing the resolution that's coming from our region for a hard reset and a regional process and a call for the resignation of the commissioners."

Police conduct and cold cases

Families and other critics have increasingly accused the commission of being out of touch and not doing enough to communicate their work.

There's also frustration because they believe the commission will not hold police accountable for misconduct or have the ability to re-open cold cases.

Manitoba Grand Chief Sheila North-Wilson openly called on the remaining MMIWG commissioners to resign. (CBC)

However, the commission released a statement on Thursday that it "can and will consider the conduct of policing services in 14 federal, provincial and territorial jurisdictions in Canada."

"However, there are differences in the powers of the National Inquiry to consider police conduct for example; in British Columbia, the commissioners cannot make findings of misconduct. In all jurisdictions the National Inquiry can refer information on specific cases back to authorities for reinvestigation," the statement reads.

The commission also said that it currently has a forensic team reviewing police files.

Resolution for regional process

The resolution, which CBC News has seen, calls for the inquiry to have more input from Manitoba families. It's expected to be tabled at the meeting this morning.

If the Manitoba resolution passes, National Chief Perry Bellegarde would be forced to call on the prime minister to replace the MMIWG commissioners. (Tim Fontaine/CBC)

It also says commissioners must be replaced before the inquiry continues.

If the resolution passes, and the AFN — which to this point has supported the commission — calls for resignations, Audette said she would take it into consideration.

"It's something we need to discuss," she said.

​However, she pointed out that there are still many who support the inquiry.