It's been another stellar year for Indigenous literature.



​CBC's Duncan McCue published The Shoe Boy, his memoir of a season spent hunting on a northern Quebec trapline as a teenager. While Rosanna Deerchild, host of CBC's Unreserved, released Calling Down the Sky — a collection of poetry that delves into her mother's story at a residential school.

Our selection could be much longer, but here are five books to add to your holiday reading list.

The Break by Katherena Vermette

The Break takes readers into the lives, loves and losses of a circle of women in Winnipeg's North End. (Lisa Delorme Meiler)

This debut novel by Métis author Katherena Vermette takes us into Winnipeg's North End and the resilience and strength of Indigenous women who live there.

The Break is a powerful family saga told by an all-female cast — plus one male Métis police officer — and has been shortlisted for the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction and the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. It is also on the Canada Reads 2017 long list.

Missing Nimama by Melanie Florence and illustrator François Thisdale

Melanie Florence says children have the capacity to understand dark issues, which is why she wrote Missing Nimama.

The devastating issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women gets a haunting yet remarkably tender treatment in this children's book from author Melanie Florence and illustrator François Thisdale.

​Missing Nimama tells the tale of a Cree girl named Kateri whose mother has gone missing. The story alternates between Kateri, who wonders what happened to her lost loved one, and her mother, who maintains an invisible presence throughout Kateri's life.

Witness, I Am by Gregory Scofield

Gregory Scofield's seventh book of poetry, Witness, I Am, deals with the critical issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Gregory Scofield)

Divided into three gripping sections, this collection of contemporary poetry by Gregory Scofield addresses identity and belonging, the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and his own mixed ancestry.

A deeply personal collection, Scofield's poems speak to the injustices experienced by his mother, Dorothy Scofield, and his aunt, Georgina Houle Young, who was murdered in 1998.

Take Us To Your Chief by Drew Hayden Taylor

Drew Hayden Taylor's latest collection, Take Us To Your Chief, boldly takes the reader where few Indigenous authors have gone before. (CBC)

If you've ever wanted to read Indigenous sci-fi, Ojibway author Drew Hayden Taylor has you covered.

The nine stories in this collection span traditional topics of science fiction — from peaceful aliens to hostile invaders; from space travel to time travel; from government conspiracies to connections across generations — all with a distinctly Indigenous twist.

Will I See? by David Robertson and isKwe, illustrated by GMB Chomichuk

The collaborators behind Will I See? say they want to spur action on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (David Robertson and GMB Chomichuk)

This unique collaboration tells the story of an Indigenous teenager named May who encounters objects in her life that embody the spirits of Indigenous women who have died.

The illustrations are bold and dark, with occasional splashes of striking colour — and the novel is part of a larger multimedia project that includes a music video by isKwe.