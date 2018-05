Audio

Indigenous trailblazers: legendary musicians, up and coming artists carving a path in the arts

Earlier this year, Rosanna was invited to the Megaphono Festival in Ottawa, to host a panel called Indigenous Trailblazers: Carving Paths Through Tradition. It brought together musical legends and up and coming talent to discuss music, the arts, politics and issues facing Indigenous communities today.

