Immigration minister unveils multi-year immigration plan LIVE
Air Date: Nov 01, 2017 3:45 PM ET
Ahmed Hussen news conference following the tabling of the 2017 annual report to Parliament on immigration, which includes Canada’s immigration plan for 2018
Top News Headlines
- Missing and murdered inquiry wants a new task force to review cold cases
- Trump wants immigration clampdown after NYC attack, blames top Democrat
- Fatal 14-vehicle pileup on Ontario highway like 'Armageddon,' police say
- 'How can we live like this?': Project aims to do away with colonial-style housing for Ontario First Nation
- 16 million Americans saw bogus Instagram posts during U.S. election, Facebook tells lawmakers
Must Watch
The National for October 31, 2017
47:22
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Video appears to show suspect in New York attack
This Snapchat video appears to show a suspect fleeing after a truck slammed into people on a NYC bike path
-
Mueller's investigation: What do Manafort's charges signal?
The Mueller investigation's charges against Paul Manafort signal there may be more indictments to come and that the charges could be used as leverage to get others to reveal what they know
Don't Miss
-
Live
Missing and murdered inquiry wants a new task force to review cold cases
-
New
Trump wants immigration clampdown after NYC attack, blames top Democrat
-
14-vehicle pileup that killed at least 2 on Highway 400 like 'Armageddon,' police say
-
Northern Ontario First Nation residents get to design their own homes in pilot project
-
Live
Facebook, Twitter, Google executives face 2nd day of testimony on Russian election interference
-
'Depraved coward' in deadly NYC bike path attack left note referencing ISIS, governor says
-
Workers who helped clean up nuclear accidents at Chalk River in 1950s still waiting for compensation
-
New sexual allegations levelled against actors Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven
-
Canadian government set to unveil multi-year immigration plan
-
Live Blog
Laura Babcock's escort friends testify in Day 8 of murder trial
-
Opinion
Why do we expect total self-flagellation from men in the wake of sexual assault scandals?
-
NYC bike path attack victims include 5 Argentines celebrating 30th high school reunion
-
'It is very common': Fish caught in plastic garbage draws outrage, hope for change
-
Analysis
Bitcoin has become the currency that's hard to spend: Don Pittis
-
TURKEY
A Muslim feminist worries about Erdogan's 'new Turkey'